Syrsky on insufficient training of recruits: “The front demands immediate mobilization”

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrsky, admitted in an interview with CNN that recruits are sent to the front with less training than he would like, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, new soldiers receive a month of basic military training and up to a month of specialized training before going into combat.

Syrsky acknowledged that delays in U.S. military aid have caused problems on the battlefield and negatively affected troop morale.

