Syrsky discusses with US General the needs of the Armed Forces and strengthening of air defense

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, had a telephone conversation with the Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrskyi's statement on Telegram.

Details

He had a conversation with Supreme Allied Commander Europe, U.S. Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli. Briefed on the situation and the course of hostilities in various sectors of the frontline - Syrsky said.

According to him, they discussed the main needs of the Armed Forces, in particular, ammunition, military equipment and other weapons. In addition, a separate topic of conversation was the strengthening of air defense.

We discussed the issue of strengthening our air defense. Protecting our cities and critical infrastructure from the constant terrorist attacks of the Russian Federation is one of the key priorities - Syrsky summarized.

Recall

