Synod of OCU calls for speedy adoption of law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 25883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 77222 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 236182 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189544 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 207563 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14871 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23472 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23802 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49457 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56999 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Synod of OCU calls for speedy adoption of law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21348 views

The Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine calls on the Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill No. 8371 as soon as possible, which prohibits the subordination of any Ukrainian religious organizations to Russian religious and state centers.

Synod of OCU calls for speedy adoption of law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine calls for the adoption of Bill No. 8371 as soon as possible, which provides for the prohibition of religious organizations associated with the aggressor country. This is stated in the Statement of the Holy Synod of the OCU, UNN reports.

Details

In view of all this, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine supports the decision of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to submit for final approval by the Ukrainian parliament the government draft law No. 8371, adopted in the first reading, prohibiting the subordination of any Ukrainian religious organizations to Russian religious, and de facto state centers

- the Synod of the OCU said. 

It is noted that this draft law in no way restricts the right to freedom of religion and does not interfere with the activities of religious communities, but protects religious freedom in Ukraine from Russian hostile state influence and from the use of religious structures of the aggressor country as instruments of such influence.

russian Church and its "patriarch" Kirill are responsible for religious persecution in the occupied territories - OCU statement08.03.24, 11:59 • 25149 views

The OCU emphasized that this position has also been repeatedly publicly supported by the religious community of Ukraine - Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious associations.

The Holy Synod of the OCU calls on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt Bill No. 8371 in the second reading and in general as soon as possible, and on the President of Ukraine to sign it

- reads the Statement of the Holy Synod of the OCU

Recall

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended supporting in the second reading the draft law banning religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14