Synod of OCU calls for speedy adoption of law banning UOC-MP in Ukraine

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine calls for the adoption of Bill No. 8371 as soon as possible, which provides for the prohibition of religious organizations associated with the aggressor country. This is stated in the Statement of the Holy Synod of the OCU, UNN reports.

Details

In view of all this, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine supports the decision of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to submit for final approval by the Ukrainian parliament the government draft law No. 8371, adopted in the first reading, prohibiting the subordination of any Ukrainian religious organizations to Russian religious, and de facto state centers - the Synod of the OCU said.

It is noted that this draft law in no way restricts the right to freedom of religion and does not interfere with the activities of religious communities, but protects religious freedom in Ukraine from Russian hostile state influence and from the use of religious structures of the aggressor country as instruments of such influence.

russian Church and its "patriarch" Kirill are responsible for religious persecution in the occupied territories - OCU statement

The OCU emphasized that this position has also been repeatedly publicly supported by the religious community of Ukraine - Christian, Muslim and Jewish religious associations.

The Holy Synod of the OCU calls on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt Bill No. 8371 in the second reading and in general as soon as possible, and on the President of Ukraine to sign it - reads the Statement of the Holy Synod of the OCU

Recall

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended supporting in the second reading the draft law banning religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.