Syniehubov on the possibility of restoring the Kharkiv Sports Palace: expert research will be conducted

Commenting on the possibility of restoring the Kharkiv Sports Palace, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that all expert studies will be conducted. He said this on the air of a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether the sports palace is subject to restoration, Syniehubov replied: "All expert studies will be conducted... I think that the city authorities will do everything possible to ensure that there is a suitable project and concept. I think that, of course, the city authorities will do everything possible to restore this location for Kharkiv residents. However, this will probably be discussed after the victory.

Addendum

On September 1, Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

Sinegubov reportedthat, according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.