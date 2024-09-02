Syniehubov on the possibility of restoring the Kharkiv Sports Palace: expert research will be conducted

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127554 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132328 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217608 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163420 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145554 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208817 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112666 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105222 views

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 88235 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107423 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104251 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 75685 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 60884 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217608 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196198 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210275 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42805 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 60884 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154126 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153130 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157058 views
Syniehubov on the possibility of restoring the Kharkiv Sports Palace: expert research will be conducted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17428 views

The head of the Kharkiv RMA said that expert studies will be conducted to restore the Palace of Sports. The city authorities will develop a project to restore the location after Ukraine's victory.

Commenting on the possibility of restoring the Kharkiv Sports Palace, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that all expert studies will be conducted. He said this on the air of a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether the sports palace is subject to restoration, Syniehubov replied: "All expert studies will be conducted... I think that the city authorities will do everything possible to ensure that there is a suitable project and concept. I think that, of course, the city authorities will do everything possible to restore this location for Kharkiv residents. However, this will probably be discussed after the victory.

Addendum

On September 1, Russian troops carried out about 10 strikes on Kharkiv

Sinegubov reportedthat, according to preliminary information from law enforcement, the strikes were carried out, among other things, by Iskanders. Three locations were hit: Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in Saltiv district, and near Hydropark in Kyiv district.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

