Syniehubov on the accumulation of troops on the border: the enemy is likely to use them on the Vovchansk or Kupyansk directions

The accumulation of Russian troops on the border can be used at the Kupyansk and Vovchansk directions, as the enemy is forced to constantly replenish its resources due to heavy losses. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, during a telethon on Monday, UNN reports.

These are the reserves that the enemy will most likely use on the Vovchansk or Kupyansk directions, because the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflict quite large losses on the enemy, both in manpower and armored vehicles. In order to keep up the pressure, they need to be constantly replenished. Yes, there is a certain accumulation of troops, and it is not critical - Syniehubov said.

He noted that the enemy has significantly intensified its offensive in the Kupyansk sector, conducting up to 20 attacks a day. However, our soldiers are successfully holding back the Russians on all fronts.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are making progress in some areas. The situation in the Kupyansk sector is tense in the area of Petropavlivka. Fighting continues in the area of Hrekivka.