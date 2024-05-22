Switzerland to restrict airspace in Buergenstock area during the Peace Summit

The Swiss Federal Council has approved a temporary restriction on the use of airspace in the buergenstock area in connection with the peace summit in Ukraine, which will be held here on June 15-16. This was reported on the website of the Swiss Federal Council, writes UNN.

Details

The Federal Council of Ukraine has approved temporary restrictions on airspace in the Burgenstock area, canton of Nidwalden, due to the peace summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16. The Swiss Air Force will patrol and monitor the airspace, and the Armed Forces will cooperate with local authorities to ensure security.

"This measure is necessary to ensure the security of a high-level international conference. According to international law, Switzerland is obliged to ensure the safety of guests who need special protection," the press releases say.

The airspace restriction over buergenstock will be in effect from 8 a.m. on June 13 to 8 p.m. on June 17. The Swiss Air Force will conduct patrols and surveillance. Aircraft traffic will be restricted for visual flights (VFR), non-commercial instrument flights (IFR), and drones.

