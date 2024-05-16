Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister of crimes against humanity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81574 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107426 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150279 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154311 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174193 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165445 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40155 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64491 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32698 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58591 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250548 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226013 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212071 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224610 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81574 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64491 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112947 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113844 views
Actual
Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister of crimes against humanity

Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister of crimes against humanity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25118 views

Former Gambian Interior Minister Ousmane Sonko was found guilty by a Swiss court of committing several crimes against humanity from 2000 to 2016 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Swiss court has handed down a guilty verdict in the case of former Gambian Interior Minister Usman Sonko. He was found guilty of several crimes against humanity committed from 2000 to 2016. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

"The Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland today found former Gambian Interior Minister Usman Sonko guilty of several crimes against humanity committed in his leadership positions from 2000 to 2016," the statement said.

It is noted that Sonko was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He is the highest-ranking official ever tried in Europe using universal jurisdiction, which allows prosecution for the most serious crimes.

AddendumAddendum

Sonko, 55, was charged by Swiss prosecutors with several serious crimes, including murder, torture and rape, between 2000 and 2016 during the regime of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh. At trial, Sonko denied all charges. Several citizens testified at the trial.

The prosecution believes that he committed crimes first in the army, then as the Inspector General of Police, and finally as the Minister of Internal Affairs from 2006 to 2016.

04.07.23, 13:57 • 479839 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
europeEurope

Contact us about advertising