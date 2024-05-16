Swiss court convicts Gambian ex-minister of crimes against humanity

A Swiss court has handed down a guilty verdict in the case of former Gambian Interior Minister Usman Sonko. He was found guilty of several crimes against humanity committed from 2000 to 2016. This was reported by DW, according to UNN.

Details

"The Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland today found former Gambian Interior Minister Usman Sonko guilty of several crimes against humanity committed in his leadership positions from 2000 to 2016," the statement said.

It is noted that Sonko was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

He is the highest-ranking official ever tried in Europe using universal jurisdiction, which allows prosecution for the most serious crimes.

AddendumAddendum

Sonko, 55, was charged by Swiss prosecutors with several serious crimes, including murder, torture and rape, between 2000 and 2016 during the regime of former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh. At trial, Sonko denied all charges. Several citizens testified at the trial.

The prosecution believes that he committed crimes first in the army, then as the Inspector General of Police, and finally as the Minister of Internal Affairs from 2006 to 2016.