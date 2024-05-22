Sweden wants to allocate 7 7 billion in military support to Ukraine over three years

Sweden will provide військову 2.3 billion annually (or загалом 7 billion in total) in military assistance to Ukraine over the next three years, according to a new program announced on Wednesday. This is reported by the government of the country, writes UNN.

In order to strengthen Swedish support for Ukraine, the government and the "Swedish Democrats" agree to introduce a framework program of military support for Ukraine for 2024-2026. Sweden will increase support, and the framework is SEK 75 billion for military support for 2024-2026, SEK 25 billion per year, - the message says.

Details

With this proposal, Sweden's total military and civilian support for Ukraine will amount to more than SEK 100 billion. Military assistance to Ukraine can, for example, be provided in the form of gratuitous transfer of defense equipment, financial contributions and financial support for the purchase of defense equipment.The government noted that this program may burden public finances for several years and even after 2026.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the security situation in Europe is the most serious since World War II. This means that rearmament within the country should continue simultaneously with the support of Ukraine. Therefore, the parties to the cooperation also agree that support for Ukraine is carried out in such a way as not to undermine the development of Sweden's defense potential and not harm other necessary reforms., - reported in the Swedish government.

Recall

Ukraine and Sweden have agreed to deepen nuclear cooperation to strengthen energy security in Europe, including the development of Western-made nuclear fuel to replace Russian supplies and the use of Ukraine's experience in maintaining the stable operation of nuclear power in wartime.