Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sweden has allocated almost 44 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy system

Sweden has allocated almost 44 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy system

Sweden has provided SEK 500 million to support energy supply in Ukraine. The funds will be used to install two gas turbines that will provide electricity to 185,000 Ukrainians.

On Thursday, September 5, Sweden donated an additional 500 million Swedish kronor (about 44 million euros - ed.) to support heat and power supply in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the Swedish government.

Details

The funds allocated by Sweden will finance the installation of two gas turbines for electricity generation. The production facilities will be protected in a way that minimizes the devastating effects of Russian attacks.

According to the Minister of International Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Johan Forssell, the contribution will help provide electricity to 185,000 Ukrainians and "will help support the vital activity of Ukrainian society, economy and business.

Today the Government is presenting an additional SEK 500 million to support heating and electricity in Ukraine. (...) This is crucial for Ukraine's resilience

- the Minister emphasized.

In winter, there may be no light for more than 12 hours a day - expert03.09.24, 14:37 • 24380 views

Addendum

It is expected that the project will be implemented by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency together with the Ukrainian side and international financial institutions. 

The plant is expected to start operating in 2025.

Secretary of Energy, Business and Industry Abba Bush emphasizes that this project will allow Ukraine to generate additional electricity for hospitals and thousands of homes. 

These SEK 500 million will be one of Sweden's largest contributions to Ukraine's energy supply 

- Bush emphasized. 

Recall

Japan will consider increasing the supply of necessary equipment to protect and restore Ukraine's energy system.

A roundtable discussion on the state of energy was held with the participation of the US delegation - Shmyhal04.09.24, 19:55 • 103415 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

Contact us about advertising