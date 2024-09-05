Sweden has allocated almost 44 million euros to restore Ukraine's energy system

On Thursday, September 5, Sweden donated an additional 500 million Swedish kronor (about 44 million euros - ed.) to support heat and power supply in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decision of the Swedish government.

Details

The funds allocated by Sweden will finance the installation of two gas turbines for electricity generation. The production facilities will be protected in a way that minimizes the devastating effects of Russian attacks.

According to the Minister of International Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Sweden, Johan Forssell, the contribution will help provide electricity to 185,000 Ukrainians and "will help support the vital activity of Ukrainian society, economy and business.

Today the Government is presenting an additional SEK 500 million to support heating and electricity in Ukraine. (...) This is crucial for Ukraine's resilience - the Minister emphasized.

Addendum

It is expected that the project will be implemented by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency together with the Ukrainian side and international financial institutions.

The plant is expected to start operating in 2025.

Secretary of Energy, Business and Industry Abba Bush emphasizes that this project will allow Ukraine to generate additional electricity for hospitals and thousands of homes.

These SEK 500 million will be one of Sweden's largest contributions to Ukraine's energy supply - Bush emphasized.

Recall

