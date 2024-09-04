A roundtable discussion on the state of energy was held with the participation of the US delegation - Shmyhal

A roundtable discussion on the state of the energy sector and preparations for the heating season was held with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the US delegation. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who emphasized that the state of energy is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense, UNN reports .

Today, a roundtable discussion on the state of the energy sector and preparations for the heating season was held with the participation of the US delegation led by Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Feiner. The Minister of Energy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, heads of energy companies and heads of RMA were present - Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the state of the energy sector is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense.

The state of the energy sector is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense. Since the first days of the war, Russia has been attacking our energy facilities. Since the first days of the war, Russia has been attacking our energy facilities. Since the end of March, we have lost more than 9 GW of installed capacity. Now Ukraine is doing everything possible to compensate for these losses and prepare for the winter - Shmyhal emphasized.

He emphasized three key areas in which the Government and local authorities are currently working:

Restoration and repair of everything that needs to be rebuilt;

Construction of a decentralized generation system. We plan to create hundreds of small generation facilities that will be less vulnerable to Russian terror;



Accumulation of assistance from international partners.



We discussed our needs separately. Unfortunately, they are significant. After the recent hostile attacks, we need to increase the intensity of assistance many times over. We are grateful to the United States for announcing new funding for energy assistance in the amount of $500 million in addition to the $324 million previously announced. These funds will be used for the energy needs of Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal

Addendum Addendum

On Wednesday, September 4, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that a 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant had failed, which led Ukrenergo to introduce two additional rounds of blackouts.

In addition, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, previously spoke about the problems at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

NNEGC Energoatom stated that there were no accidents at the South Ukrainian NPPthat could have interfered with the operation of the power unit. The agency emphasizes that the incident was not related to the repair campaign.