A roundtable discussion on the state of energy was held with the participation of the US delegation - Shmyhal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120590 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155419 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153818 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143340 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200056 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188595 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105117 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80564 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52492 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62793 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 92123 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70727 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200059 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22854 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149935 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153972 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144872 views
Actual
A roundtable discussion on the state of energy was held with the participation of the US delegation - Shmyhal

A roundtable discussion on the state of energy was held with the participation of the US delegation - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103416 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a roundtable discussion with the U.S. delegation on the state of the energy sector and preparations for the heating season. The parties discussed challenges for the energy sector, the government's work and new financial assistance from the United States.

A roundtable discussion on the state of the energy sector and preparations for the heating season was held with the participation of the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the US delegation. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who emphasized that the state of energy is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense, UNN reports .

Today, a roundtable discussion on the state of the energy sector and preparations for the heating season was held with the participation of the US delegation led by Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Feiner. The Minister of Energy, Acting Minister of Infrastructure, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, heads of energy companies and heads of RMA were present

- Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that the state of the energy sector is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense.

The state of the energy sector is one of the biggest challenges for Ukraine after security and defense. Since the first days of the war, Russia has been attacking our energy facilities. Since the first days of the war, Russia has been attacking our energy facilities. Since the end of March, we have lost more than 9 GW of installed capacity. Now Ukraine is doing everything possible to compensate for these losses and prepare for the winter

- Shmyhal emphasized.

He emphasized three key areas in which the Government and local authorities are currently working:

  • Restoration and repair of everything that needs to be rebuilt;
  • Construction of a decentralized generation system. We plan to create hundreds of small generation facilities that will be less vulnerable to Russian terror;
  • Accumulation of assistance from international partners.

We discussed our needs separately. Unfortunately, they are significant. After the recent hostile attacks, we need to increase the intensity of assistance many times over. We are grateful to the United States for announcing new funding for energy assistance in the amount of $500 million in addition to the $324 million previously announced. These funds will be used for the energy needs of Ukraine

- Shmyhal said.

It has nothing to do with the security of Ukrenergo's substations: Kudrytskyi comments on his dismissal03.09.24, 17:21 • 36550 views

Addendum Addendum

On Wednesday, September 4, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said that a 600 MW power unit at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant had failed, which led Ukrenergo to introduce two additional rounds of blackouts.

In addition, Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Research, previously spoke about the problems at the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant.

NNEGC Energoatom stated that there were no accidents at the South Ukrainian NPPthat could have interfered with the operation of the power unit. The agency emphasizes that the incident was not related to the repair campaign.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising