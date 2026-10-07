Svitolina advances to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in China

Elina Svitolina. Illustrative photo

Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing after defeating American Ann Li in the round of 16, reports UNN.

Details

The match lasted 1:32. Svitolina won the first set (6:2), and the second 6:3.

Svitolina faced Li for the second time: in 2021, she defeated the American in the second round of the French Open.

The Ukrainian tennis player is competing in the Asian series of tournaments for the first time since 2019, and that season she was eliminated in Beijing at this very stage. Her best result here is reaching the semifinals in 2016. In the quarterfinals, Svitolina will face China's reigning Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen

Previously

Ukraine's women's tennis team won the silver medals at the Billie Jean King Cup.