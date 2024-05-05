Suspect in attack on German politician Matthias Ecke surrenders to police

One of the suspects in the attack on European politician from the SPD Matthias Ecke surrendered to the police A 17-year-old boy who is a suspect in the attack on the candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in the European Parliament elections, Matthias Ecke, has surrendered to the police. This was reported by UNN with reference to SPIEGEL.

Details

According to the newspaper, a 17-year-old boy, who is a suspect in the attack on European politician Matthias Ecke, has surrendered to the police. According to a police spokesperson, at about 1 a.m. at the Dresden-Süd station, the young man told police in the presence of one of his parents that it was him.

He was not previously known to the police.

The 17-year-old boy did not provide any detailed information other than a general confession to the crime. An arrest warrant was not required: since the suspect volunteered, had a permanent address and wanted to participate in the investigation, there was no risk of flight or absconding. Therefore, he was released home - the publication adds.

Recall

On Friday evening, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was beaten and seriously injured while campaigning for the European Parliament elections in Dresden. https://unn.ua/news/u-nimechchyni-na-kandydata-vid-partii-sholtsa-napaly-pid-chas-ahitatsii-do-vyboriv-v-yevroparlament