Sumy region: Russians shelled four communities in the border area, fifty explosions were heard

Russian invaders shelled Sumy region 10 times on Thursday. Residents of four communities located in the border area came under fire. In total, fifty explosions have been heard in the region since the beginning of the day. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 50 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled. - the evening report of the Sumy Regional Military Commissariat said.

Details

According to the regional authorities, the enemy fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda community. There were five explosions.

The Russians directed small arms fire at the residents of Sveska ATC from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Residents of the Velykopysarivska community were attacked by the invaders with AGS (20 explosions) and mortars (18 explosions).

Bilopillia was hit with artillery (4 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

Recall

At night, the Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday morning.