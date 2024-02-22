Sumy region: Russians shelled four communities in the border area, fifty explosions were heard

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42446 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 166577 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98435 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 342096 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279284 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253693 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159817 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372621 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91981 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 166607 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 342133 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235133 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 279302 views
Sumy region: Russians shelled four communities in the border area, fifty explosions were heard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30421 views

On Thursday, Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region near the border with Russia 50 times.

Sumy region: Russians shelled four communities in the border area, fifty explosions were heard

Russian invaders shelled Sumy region 10 times on Thursday. Residents of four communities located in the border area came under fire. In total, fifty explosions have been heard in the region since the beginning of the day. The situation in the region was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 50 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- the evening report of the Sumy Regional Military Commissariat said.

Details

According to the regional authorities, the enemy fired mortars at Seredyna-Buda community. There were five explosions.

The Russians directed small arms fire at the residents of Sveska ATC from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Residents of the Velykopysarivska community were attacked by the invaders with AGS (20 explosions) and mortars (18 explosions).

Bilopillia was hit with artillery (4 explosions) and mortars (3 explosions).

Recall

At night, the Russians fired 4 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 16 explosions were recorded. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Thursday morning.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Bilopillia
Sums
