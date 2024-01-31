Summer at the South Pole: Ukrainian polar explorers show what the green slopes of the Antarctic look like

With the beginning of summer, snow began to melt in the Antarctic, and local rocks were covered with a layer of unique greenery. This was reported by Ukrainian scientists from the National Antarctic Center, UNN reports.

Scientists say that usually only snow, ice, frost, and icicles are associated with Antarctica, but now it's summer. At this time , the air temperature fluctuates around 0℃. In particular, this summer, the highest reached +5℃ (January 3), and the lowest dropped to -1.2℃ (January 12).

Of course, under such conditions, the snow melts, and the Antarctic turns green, as unique Antarctic vegetation emerges from under the white cover ," the scientists say.

It is noted that of the local flora includes two species of vascular plants. These are the Antarctic pikeweed and the pearlweed. Pike's-ear is a relative of our oats and pearlwort belongs to the clove family.

The Center adds that in addition to these, there are also about 100 species of mosses and lichens in the Antarctic.

Ukrainian polar explorers are investigating how climate change affects Antarctic vegetation. To do this, they keep records of bushes and their distribution.

In addition to climate change, penguins help Antarctic plants to grow. After all, it is they who generously "fertilize" rocks and narrow areas of soil, making them suitable for further landscaping - The scientists explained.

The Center also noted that sometimes polar explorers even use drones to map vegetation.

