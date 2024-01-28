ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Ukrainian polar explorers discover a rare phenomenon of snow "donuts" in Antarctica

Ukrainian polar explorers discover a rare phenomenon of snow "donuts" in Antarctica

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41034 views

Ukrainian polar explorers have discovered rare snow "donuts" in Antarctica. The spiral-shaped snow formations require specific weather conditions to form and are hollow inside.

Ukrainian polar explorers from the Akademik Vernadsky station told about a rare phenomenon - scrolls of snow, also called snow rolls, "donuts" or wind snowballs. This was reported on the Facebook page of the National Antarctic Research Center, UNN reports.

Details

These are multi-layered bundles of snow that usually have a void inside. They can be either very small - from a few centimeters in diameter, or quite noticeable - over a meter in diameter, resembling hay bales in a field. This phenomenon is quite rare, in particular for the Antarctic, although it can be found not only here

the center said.

A number of weather conditions are required for the formation of snow scrolls, which are "built" from two different layers of snow. The lower layer is frozen or covered with ice crust, and it acts as a kind of substrate. The upper layer is fresh, loose and wet and should cover the lower layer but not stick to it.

Image

The air temperature should be close to the melting point of the ice (i.e., slightly above 0°C); the wind force should be such that it moves the snow clumps but does not destroy them.

Ukrainian polar explorers show a family of South Polar skuas with a small chick26.01.24, 07:34 • 24478 views

Since the snow in the middle of the bundle is fresh and has a low density, it is easily weathered, leaving a hole (sometimes it forms immediately when the snow blanket is wrapped).

the message says. 
Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the WorldNews from social networks

