Students will receive grants for education through Diia: algorithm updated

For the first time, contract students will receive grants for studying through Diia, the amount of the grant depends on the NMT score and specialty, and confirmation of receipt is required by November 5, the Ministry of Education and Science and Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday, UNN reports.

Grants for education are already at Diia - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the government has updated the algorithm for obtaining a state grant for education.

"The algorithm has become faster, simpler and, most importantly, without unnecessary bureaucracy. A few simple steps and a grant for partial payment of contract tuition is available in the Diia mobile application," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

"This year, for the first time, students enrolled on a contract will receive a grant that will cover part or all of their expenses during their studies. The story of grants is revolutionary for our education system, it will give students freedom and universities motivation. The grants are available to students studying full-time or dual programs for a bachelor's or master's degree in medicine, veterinary medicine, or pharmacy," added Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov.

According to him, for those who have passed the NMT in at least two subjects:

for 150 points, the grant will be 15,000+ UAH

for 170 points - UAH 25,000+.

"The amount of the grant may be higher depending on the coefficient. For example, the coefficient for the Education/Pedagogy specialty is 1.5, so the grant amount will increase by 1.5 times," he explained.

"For a university, a grant is an incentive to develop, change its approach, recruit high-quality teaching staff and fight for students. And healthy competition is the way to development. The student will not have any money physically, but will have a certificate from Diia," noted Fedorov.

"Confirmation of receipt of the grant is required from September 15 to November 5," the Ministry of Education and Science said on social media.

Fedorov showed what the grant looks like and how it works in a video, and the Ministry of Education and Science showed it on slides.