It will be possible to apply for a grant to study at a university later, the procedure is simplified - MES

The application for a state grant for higher education has been postponed until September 15, and the procedure will be simplified: the application will be made through Diia, without the participation of the State Electronic Database of Education and Banks, the Ministry of Education and Science reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Ministry of Education and Science informs that the application for the state grant has been postponed. Applications will be available from September 15, 2024 (date and time to be announced). The algorithm for applying for a state grant is significantly simplified. The criteria for granting state grants and their amounts will not change - said the Ministry of Education and Science.

It is reported that this is due to changes that will be made to the relevant resolution "in the near future." It is stated that the logistics of providing state grants for higher education have been significantly optimized: "the procedure for granting grants will be faster, simpler and without unnecessary bureaucracy."

"Among the innovations: the application will be submitted exclusively through the Diia mobile application. That is, there is no need to submit an application through the electronic cabinet in the USES and open a special bank account," the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

A student can reportedly apply for a grant on his/her own (without the participation of a parent or legal guardian).

A state grant is a financial aid for higher education applicants who, based on the results of the NMT, entered an educational institution to obtain a bachelor's (or master's) degree in medicine or veterinary medicine under a contract. The grant is provided for the duration of the program (4 years for a bachelor's degree / 6 years for a medical master's degree).