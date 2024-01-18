ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Strong winds, snow and ice in Kyiv: patrol policemen give advice on how to behave in such weather

Strong winds, snow and ice in Kyiv: patrol policemen give advice on how to behave in such weather

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64588 views

Kyiv residents are warned of wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, ice on the roads and snowfall. Police advise people to avoid trees, construction sites, billboards and power lines, and to secure loose objects.

Wind gusts of 15-20 m/s, ice on the roads, as well as snow and rain are expected in the capital of Ukraine. Kyiv patrol policemen warned about the deterioration of weather conditions, UNN reports.

According to the Ukrainian Weather Center, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the capital today, with icy conditions and precipitation in the form of snow and rain.

- the police said.

Details

Law enforcement officers also gave Kyiv residents recommendations on how to behave in such weather:

  • Try not to walk under spreading trees, near construction sites; 
  • Stay as far away from billboards and power lines as possible, as wind gusts can cause damage; 
  •  Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles; Do not park vehicles under trees, billboards, or power poles
  •  Close windows, doors, and attics in buildings tightly; 
  • Remove any loose items from balconies and loggias that could fall to the street. 
  • In case of an emergency, call 112 or notify the emergency services.

Unidentified persons followed a journalist in Kyiv region: criminal proceedings initiated

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyKyiv

