Strengthening the Nation's Health: Winners of the Time to Act, Ukraine Contest Open a Modern Gym in Cherkasy Oblast

The winners of the social initiative competition "Time to Act, Ukraine!" opened a modern gym in the Stepanetska community in Cherkasy region. This is reported by the charitable foundation "MHP-Community", UNN reports.

We are talking about the project of the Kaniv Higher Vocational School.

"Our foundation and the Stepanetska ATC invested UAH 700 thousand in this project, completely reconstructing the old space: repairing the floor, ceiling, walls, replacing windows, arranging heating and lighting, purchasing balls, mats, volleyball nets, basketball backboards, and other equipment. Children, youth and adults say they love spending time here. And we are happy that we can improve the health of our nation," said MHP-Gromada.

The contest "Time to Act, Ukraine!" has been running for five years in a row. Last year, a record number of 837 applications were submitted for the contest.

The budget of the competition is almost UAH 13 million. The grant competition covers 12 regions of Ukraine.

"MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the regions of hostilities, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that take care of orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.