"Street fighting continues": Sinegubov spoke about the situation in Volchansk

The situation in Volchansk, Kharkiv region, is changeable, street fighting continues, Chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

"Regarding the situation in Volchansk. the situation is variable. Street fighting continues several dozen invaders are blocked at one of the industrial enterprises in the city of Volchansk. the Russians are trying to break through, but they are constantly suffering losses in this direction," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA noted that "the task of our military is to inflict maximum damage in the Lipetsk and Volchansky directions. At the same time, destroy the maximum amount of manpower, military equipment and weapons.

"Which is actually happening there around the clock," Sinegubov said.

