Storm brings a mine to the coast of Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The mine, which was washed up on the coast of Odesa region by a storm, was discovered by a local resident and safely removed by the Ukrainian Navy through a controlled explosion.
A storm has brought a mine to the coast of Odesa region, and it has already been eliminated. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN informs.
Details
The mine was discovered by a local resident who immediately notified the border guards. The mine was then eliminated by specialists of a special unit of the Ukrainian Navy by means of a controlled explosion.
Not an arrival: it was loud in Odesa - an anti-ship mine exploded on one of the beaches28.03.24, 22:08 • 45520 views