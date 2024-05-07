Storm brings a mine to the coast of Odesa region

A storm has brought a mine to the coast of Odesa region, and it has already been eliminated. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, UNN informs.

Details

The mine was discovered by a local resident who immediately notified the border guards. The mine was then eliminated by specialists of a special unit of the Ukrainian Navy by means of a controlled explosion.

Not an arrival: it was loud in Odesa - an anti-ship mine exploded on one of the beaches