Stoltenberg: Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive on Kursk region

Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive against the Kursk region of Russia, but it is difficult to say how the situation will develop further. Only Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are necessary, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of war is appropriate in this situation - Stoltenberg said.

He also commented on the possibility of striking Russia with long-range weapons, noting that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including with long-range missiles that can reach military targets in Russia.

“I am pleased that many NATO countries have made this possible, and those that still have restrictions have eased the restrictions so that Ukraine can defend itself,” Stoltenberg added.

