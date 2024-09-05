Stoltenberg: Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive on Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119399 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122084 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199263 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153986 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153122 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143032 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105098 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72688 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42776 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53525 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 82238 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 60371 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199269 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187469 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214269 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202357 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14878 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150101 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149332 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153401 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144319 views
Stoltenberg: Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive on Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23300 views

The NATO Secretary General noted Ukraine's success in the offensive against the Kursk region of Russia, but emphasized the difficulty of predicting further developments. He reaffirmed Ukraine's right to self-defense, including strikes on military targets in Russia.

Ukraine has achieved a lot during its offensive on the Kursk region of Russia, but it is difficult to say how the situation will develop further. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Reuters reports UNN.

Ukraine has achieved a lot in its offensive against the Kursk region of Russia, but it is difficult to say how the situation will develop further. Only Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are necessary, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of war is appropriate in this situation 

- Stoltenberg said.

He also commented on the possibility of striking Russia with long-range weapons, noting that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, including with long-range missiles that can reach military targets in Russia.

“I am pleased that many NATO countries have made this possible, and those that still have restrictions have eased the restrictions so that Ukraine can defend itself,” Stoltenberg added.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg statedthat Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region of Russia is legal. According to him, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, which is not limited to the border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

