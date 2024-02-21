Stepan Khmara, a fighter for Ukraine's independence, dies

Former Soviet political prisoner, fighter for Ukraine's independence, Hero of Ukraine Stepan Khmara has died. This was reported by his wife, Roksolana Khmara, UNN reports.

My dearest man in the world is dead. That's it. We all did everything we could and even more. We wanted him to be with us so much when our Victory was announced! - she wrote in social networks.

According to her, Stepan Khmara loved Ukraine and Ukrainians so much that he "tore his heart and soul for it."

"And Ukraine will rise from the ashes, it will rise again! I know...", - wrote the wife.

As noted, Stepan Khmara died at the age of 86.

For reference

Khmara was born in 1937 in the Lviv region. He graduated from the dental faculty of the Lviv Medical Institute. He worked as a dentist for 18 years.

In the 1960s and 1970s, he participated in the publication of the underground magazine Ukrainian Herald.

In 1980, Khmara was arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison and five years in exile for "anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda" the same year. He was pardoned in 1987.

He was a People's Deputy of Ukraine three times.

Stepan Khmara was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2006 he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.