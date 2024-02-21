ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Stepan Khmara, a fighter for Ukraine's independence, dies

Stepan Khmara, a fighter for Ukraine's independence, dies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23466 views

Former Soviet political prisoner and fighter for Ukrainian independence Stepan Khmara has died at the age of 86.

Former Soviet political prisoner, fighter for Ukraine's independence, Hero of Ukraine Stepan Khmara has died. This was reported by his wife, Roksolana Khmara, UNN reports

My dearest man in the world is dead. That's it. We all did everything we could and even more. We wanted him to be with us so much when our Victory was announced!

- she wrote in social networks. 

According to her, Stepan Khmara loved Ukraine and Ukrainians so much that he "tore his heart and soul for it." 

"And Ukraine will rise from the ashes, it will rise again! I know...", - wrote the wife. 

As noted, Stepan Khmara died at the age of 86. 

For reference 

Khmara was born in 1937 in the Lviv region. He graduated from the dental faculty of the Lviv Medical Institute. He worked as a dentist for 18 years.

In the 1960s and 1970s, he participated in the publication of the underground magazine Ukrainian Herald.

In 1980, Khmara was arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison and five years in exile for "anti-Soviet agitation and propaganda" the same year. He was pardoned in 1987.

He was a People's Deputy of Ukraine three times.

Stepan Khmara was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. 

In 2006  he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

