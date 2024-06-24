ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Stefanyshyna on EU membership: Ukraine is moving quickly, without missing elements of the process and without demanding a single discount

Kyiv • UNN

 26216 views

Ukraine continues its Western integration and the government calls the process irreversible, as the EU has agreed to officially start accession negotiations. At the same time, Ukraine is moving quickly, without demanding any discounts and defending its choice, despite the ongoing war.

Stefanyshyna on EU membership: Ukraine is moving quickly, without missing elements of the process and without demanding a single discount

Ukraine embarked on an irreversible course of Western integration after the European Union agreed to officially start accession negotiations. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina in an interview With The Associated Press, writes UNN.

Ukraine is moving quickly, without missing any elements of the process, without demanding any discount. This is the highest will of the Ukrainian people. And this is irreversible. And you have seen how Ukrainians defend their choice

- says Stefanishina.

She will lead the opening of accession talks in Luxembourg on Tuesday, and several other government officials will join the delegation. It is expected that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will speak at the launch ceremony, but Stefanyshyna did not specify in what format it will be.

She noted that about two years have passed since Ukraine applied for membership. Although the war is still ongoing, the process of accession is already beginning.

The next six months will be crucial for key negotiators. The process of Ukraine's accession and membership is the main priority of our president. Ukraine is a bit crazy and obsessed with the EU accession process

she added.

Recall

Ukraine will adhere to the new model of EU accession negotiations, which provides for the use of a cluster approach.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics