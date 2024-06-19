Stefanishina on negotiations in the Weimar Triangle format: ministers confirmed the transition to a new stage of our movement towards EU membership

During the second meeting in the Weimar Triangle format, the ministers publicly confirmed that Ukraine is moving to a new stage of movement towards EU membership. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina during a press conference, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Today we held the second meeting in the format of the Weimar Triangle plus Ukraine. The first meeting was held in Poland...today, the ministers publicly confirmed that we are moving to a new stage of our movement towards EU membership. It is very important for me that this visit takes place less than one week before the first intergovernmental conference, before which a meeting of European affairs ministers will be held, where the issue of reforms in Ukraine will be considered…, - - said Stefanishina.

According to her, during today's negotiations, the next steps were synchronized.

"We also decided after the start of the negotiation process to determine the priority areas in which we will work during this year, not only from the point of view of negotiations, but from the point of view of Ukraine's integration into the EU internal market.we discussed what next steps we will implement in order to open the negotiation sections," Stefanyshyna said.

She noted that each country of the Weimar Triangle provides Ukraine with significant technical assistance, expert assistance on the way to membership."We are very grateful to our colleagues from Germany, Poland and France for this support, rapid deployment of projects and relevant expert capabilities in Ukraine," Stefanyshyna added.

The Weimar Triangle is an informal political association of Germany, France and Poland that emerged in 1991. The first meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries was held in the German city of Weimar.

The primary goal of the Weimar Triangle was to promote Poland's accession to NATO and the EU. However, the association continued to exist after Poland became a member of these organizations.Within the framework of the Weimar Triangle, the leaders of the three states and ministers meet to develop a common position on important issues.