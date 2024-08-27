Stefanchuk on Dmytruk's deprivation of mandate: it is important to act within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 217304 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163273 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158934 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145518 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208654 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112663 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196056 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105221 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 87414 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107278 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104099 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 74665 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59538 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 217315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222446 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210147 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 42348 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 59538 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154087 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153096 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157025 views
Stefanchuk on Dmytruk's deprivation of mandate: it is important to act within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution

Stefanchuk on Dmytruk's deprivation of mandate: it is important to act within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18529 views

Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that MP Artem Dmytruk's mandate will be revoked only within the framework of the Constitution. Dmytruk is suspected of assaulting a law enforcement officer and a soldier and illegally left Ukraine.

During the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, he said that the deprivation of the mandate of MP Artem Dmytruk would take place only within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution, UNN correspondent reports.

MP Artem Dmytruk was not sent on any business trip from the Verkhovna Rada. The person committed this act, and I understand that it is far from being legally related. The information has already been entered into the Unified State Register of Criminal Proceedings and an investigation is underway

- Stefanchuk says.

He says that the results of the investigation will be taken by the Ukrainian Parliament.

Stefanchuk emphasizes that all this time, the issue of early deprivation of MPs of their mandate has been raised through 7 points provided for in Article 8 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

We have never had any “delays” in this matter. It is important for us to act within the framework and in the manner provided by the Constitution, because all previous deprivations of MPs of their mandates were in full compliance with the Constitution. That is why we are calm, even after MP Medvedchuk, a traitor to Ukraine, filed a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We are calm, because we did it within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution

- Stefanchuk added.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus has stated that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

