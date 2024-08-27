Stefanchuk on Dmytruk's deprivation of mandate: it is important to act within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution

During the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, he said that the deprivation of the mandate of MP Artem Dmytruk would take place only within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution, UNN correspondent reports.

MP Artem Dmytruk was not sent on any business trip from the Verkhovna Rada. The person committed this act, and I understand that it is far from being legally related. The information has already been entered into the Unified State Register of Criminal Proceedings and an investigation is underway - Stefanchuk says.

He says that the results of the investigation will be taken by the Ukrainian Parliament.

Stefanchuk emphasizes that all this time, the issue of early deprivation of MPs of their mandate has been raised through 7 points provided for in Article 8 of the Constitution of Ukraine.

We have never had any “delays” in this matter. It is important for us to act within the framework and in the manner provided by the Constitution, because all previous deprivations of MPs of their mandates were in full compliance with the Constitution. That is why we are calm, even after MP Medvedchuk, a traitor to Ukraine, filed a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We are calm, because we did it within the limits and in the manner provided by the Constitution - Stefanchuk added.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacking a law enforcement officer and a military man. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus has stated that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.