“There is no significant increase in the number of people leaving Ukraine": Demchenko comments on Lisovyi's statement on mass departure of young men
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service denied the Education Minister's statement about the mass departure of young men abroad. According to Demchenko, there has been no significant increase in the number of people leaving Ukraine, and passenger traffic remains stable.
State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that there has been no significant increase in the number of people leaving Ukraine, particularly among young men. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
"We don't keep statistics on border crossings by age or gender to provide you with such data. I note that young men aged 16-17 are not restricted in crossing the border. At the same time, if we talk about the total number of border crossings, there is no significant increase in the number of people leaving Ukraine, as it was in 2022," Demchenko said.
According to him, this year and last year, passenger traffic fluctuates in a 50% to 50% ratio.
To recap
Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi complained that a large number of students in grades 10-11, especially boys, are going abroad, emphasizing that the ministry should offer citizens high-quality, professional pre-university and higher education.