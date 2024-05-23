Starting from the end of 2023, Sumy region remains the most active area where enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter - SBGS

Since the end of last year and until now, Sumy region has been the most active area where enemy subversive reconnaissance groups have been trying to enter the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

As before, the Sumy direction is marked by the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups trying to enter our territory. We cannot say that this happens every day, but with a certain frequency, with a certain regularity. It can happen several times a week. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are exposed when they try to enter our territory. Fire is opened on them, because our soldiers are well aware of the threat posed by the enemy's use of subversive reconnaissance groups, so they work together, do everything necessary to expose such groups in time and strike them - Demchenko said.

He added that the number of attempts by enemy subversive reconnaissance groups did not actually increase.

"In fact, at the same level as the previous month and the month before that. In fact, these attempts do not stop, because if you recall last year, at first, hostile subversive reconnaissance groups began to be more active in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Starting from the end of last year and up to now, Sumy region remains the most active area where enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are trying to enter our territory," added Demchenko.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence officers are well aware of the situation in Sumy region, as well as the enemy's plans and resources. If there is reason for concern, it will be officially reported.