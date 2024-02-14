St. Valentine's Day: ICIP collected a selection of declarations of love in the words of Ukrainian poets

On Valentine's Day, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine offers a selection of touching quotes from romantic poems by Ukrainian classics, UNN reports.

Today, declarations of love and words of affection are heard all over the world in different languages. They sound in a special way in the nightingale language, and hundreds of works by Ukrainian poets and poets prove it. - the statement reads.

Lina Kostenko:

"You told me with your eyes: I love you.

The soul was passing its difficult exam.

Like the soft ringing of rock crystal,

the unspeakable has become unspeakable."

Vasyl Stus:

"Let them tell us that it is possible to love

Only once. That was the only time I was sorry,

And every minute is a happy one

It radiates sadness to us."

Mykola Vingranovsky:

"Now listen: out of our regret

Now there are only faint half-sounds.

I don't like our love's face.

Her face is a face of anguish..."

Vasyl Symonenko:

You did not come to me from a fairy tale or a dream,

And it seemed to me that I was celebrating spring.

You appeared to me and it seemed that the world

It has become younger by a thousand years.

Mykola Voronoi:

"Love is a talisman,

A special gift.

Love is a boiling coffin

Of illusions and deceptions."

Mikhail Staritsky:

Your enemies are sleeping, tired of labor,

We are not afraid of their laughter...

Or to us, offended by the cursed fate,

And a wave of love is a sin?

Mykola Lukiv:

"Don't be sad, don't be sad, dear,

Smile and don't give in to regrets.

The wind is blowing the sails,

My lips whisper: I love you."

Yuriy Izdryk:

"and when the axis of the world is broken, when the sky is rolled up in a scroll

Her words come out of nowhere:

"Everything is fine

I'm here

I am with you"

