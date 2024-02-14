St. Valentine's Day: ICIP collected a selection of declarations of love in the words of Ukrainian poets

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101170 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127679 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129166 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170710 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274809 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177706 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243684 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 106030 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100924 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 81028 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 77659 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89963 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274821 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243692 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228977 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240339 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127695 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103414 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103586 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119901 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120326 views
Actual
St. Valentine's Day: ICIP collected a selection of declarations of love in the words of Ukrainian poets

St. Valentine's Day: ICIP collected a selection of declarations of love in the words of Ukrainian poets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20931 views

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has collected quotes from the works of Ukrainian poets to share on Valentine's Day.

On Valentine's Day, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine offers a selection of touching quotes from romantic poems by Ukrainian classics, UNN reports.

Today, declarations of love and words of affection are heard all over the world in different languages. They sound in a special way in the nightingale language, and hundreds of works by Ukrainian poets and poets prove it. 

- the statement reads.

Lina Kostenko:

"You told me with your eyes: I love you.

The soul was passing its difficult exam.

Like the soft ringing of rock crystal,

the unspeakable has become unspeakable."

Vasyl Stus:

"Let them tell us that it is possible to love

Only once. That was the only time I was sorry,

And every minute is a happy one

It radiates sadness to us."

Mykola Vingranovsky:

"Now listen: out of our regret

Now there are only faint half-sounds.

I don't like our love's face.

Her face is a face of anguish..."

Vasyl Symonenko:

You did not come to me from a fairy tale or a dream,

And it seemed to me that I was celebrating spring.

You appeared to me and it seemed that the world

It has become younger by a thousand years.

Mykola Voronoi:

"Love is a talisman,

A special gift.

Love is a boiling coffin

Of illusions and deceptions."

Mikhail Staritsky:

Your enemies are sleeping, tired of labor,

We are not afraid of their laughter...

Or to us, offended by the cursed fate,

And a wave of love is a sin?

Valentine's Day, Library Lovers Day. What else can be celebrated on February 1414.02.24, 06:13 • 31314 views

Mykola Lukiv:

"Don't be sad, don't be sad, dear,

Smile and don't give in to regrets.

The wind is blowing the sails,

My lips whisper: I love you."

Yuriy Izdryk:

"and when the axis of the world is broken, when the sky is rolled up in a scroll

Her words come out of nowhere:

"Everything is fine

I'm here

I am with you"

Recall

UNN reported that 76% of Ukrainians will not celebrate Valentine's Day. At the same time, most people have never celebrated it, and a quarter considers it inappropriate to celebrate in wartime.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising