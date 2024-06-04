Spring in Kyiv this year was the third of the warmest in more than 140 years

The spring of this year in Kyiv was the third of the warmest since 1881, the average temperature was 1.9°C above the long-term average, and 15 daily temperature records were broken, mainly in April, The Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to observations of the Observatory's weather station, the average air temperature for the season in Kyiv was +11.3 ° C, which is 1.9 ° C higher than the long-term average values.

This spring was the third warmest since 1881 observations in the capital, the largest positive deviation was April - 2.8°C - reported in the Observatory.

During the spring season, 15 temperature records of daily air temperature were recorded in Kyiv, most of them – 13 – in April.

It was coldest on March 8, when the minimum temperature dropped to -4.8°C in the morning, and warmest on May 22, when the maximum temperature rose to +28.0 °C.

The amount of precipitation in the capital in the spring was 148 mm, which is 101% of the climatic norm.

