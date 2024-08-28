Spain donates seven generators to Ukraine to overcome the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

Spain has handed over seven power generators worth 360 thousand euros to Ukraine as aid after Russia's massive attack on Kyiv's energy infrastructure. This was stated by the Ukrainian Embassy in Spain, UNN reports.

Details

The ceremony of handing over the humanitarian aid took place on Wednesday, August 28, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares.

As part of this humanitarian aid package, Ukraine received three 200 kW generators and four 220 kW generators.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Spain Sergiy Pogoreltsev thanked the Spanish government for its solidarity and support of our country in the face of Russian armed aggression. He noted that the day before yesterday, Russia had carried out one of the largest combined attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities.

The generators that Spain is handing over to Ukraine today will help mitigate the effects of enemy shelling and ensure stable power supply in our regions - the diplomat noted.

It is noted that equipment provided through the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation will be sent to Ukraine in the coming days through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

