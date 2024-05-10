Sowing season 2024: Ukrainian farmers have already sown 4.3 million hectares of grain

During the current spring sowing season, Ukrainian farmers have already sown more than 4.3 million hectares of spring crops, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the territory controlled by Ukraine, 4 million 320.2 thousand hectares of grain and legumes have already been sown," the ministry said.

Of which, as indicated, in particular:

corn - 2,838 thousand hectares;

barley - 779.9 thou hectares;

wheat - 244.9 thousand hectares;

peas - 161.6 thousand hectares;

oats - 165 thousand hectares;

millet - 28.5 thousand hectares;

buckwheat - 14.8 thousand hectares.

Last week, the increase of grain and leguminous crops amounted to 912.9 thou hectares. Chernihiv region is the leader with 157.9 thou hectares planted.

In addition, as noted, 3,963.7 thousand hectares of sunflower have already been sown, soybeans - 1,201.3 thousand hectares, sugar beets - 250.1 thousand hectares.

The harvest of grains and oilseeds is expected to reach about 74 million tons this year - Ministry of Agrarian Policy