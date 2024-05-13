South Korea suspects North Korea of supplying weapons to russia for the war in Ukraine

The South Korean Intelligence Service (NIS) is considering suspicions that North Korea may have supplied weapons to russia for use in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Yonhap News Agency, UNN reports.

South Korea's intelligence service (NIS) said on Sunday that it suspects that North Korea may be supplying weapons to russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to local media reports, emphasizing the possible use of 122mm artillery shells manufactured in the 1970s in the north by the russians in the war.

NIS is analyzing the relevant circumstances in detail, and continues to monitor overall military cooperation between North Korea and russia - said representatives of the service.

The report of a possible arms shipment comes amid growing military cooperation between North Korea and russia. Photos released last year showed that Korean letters were found on the missile shells, indicating their origin in North Korea.

According to experts, these shells are likely to be 122-mm rockets from a multiple launch rocket system.

South Korea's defense minister also announced the receipt of information about the shipment of about 6,700 containers from North Korea to russia after the summit between the two leaders in September.

