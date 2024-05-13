South Korea suspects North Korea of supplying weapons to russia for the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81334 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107381 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154273 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250522 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174190 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165444 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39960 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31902 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64301 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32469 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250522 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226003 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212059 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237801 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81334 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58416 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112945 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
South Korea suspects North Korea of supplying weapons to russia for the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92780 views

South Korea's intelligence service suspects that North Korea may have supplied weapons, such as 122mm artillery shells since the 1970s, to russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

The South Korean Intelligence Service (NIS) is considering suspicions that North Korea may have supplied weapons to russia for use in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Yonhap News Agency, UNN reports.

Details

South Korea's intelligence service (NIS) said on Sunday that it suspects that North Korea may be supplying weapons to russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by the National Intelligence Service (NIS), according to local media reports, emphasizing the possible use of 122mm artillery shells manufactured in the 1970s in the north by the russians in the war.

NIS is analyzing the relevant circumstances in detail, and continues to monitor overall military cooperation between North Korea and russia

- said representatives of the service.

The report of a possible arms shipment comes amid growing military cooperation between North Korea and russia. Photos released last year showed that Korean letters were found on the missile shells, indicating their origin in North Korea.

According to experts, these shells are likely to be 122-mm rockets from a multiple launch rocket system.

South Korea's defense minister also announced the receipt of information about the shipment of about 6,700 containers from North Korea to russia after the summit between the two leaders in September.

North Korea sends 7000 containers of ammunition and military equipment to russia18.03.24, 23:31 • 38333 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
ukraineUkraine

