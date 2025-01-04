South Korea decodes the black box of the crashed Boeing

On Saturday, January 4, South Korean investigators expect to collect a full transcript of the voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Jeju Air, which crashed on December 29. This is stated in a statement by the South Korean Ministry of Transportation, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the ministry, investigators have removed one of the plane's two engines and plan to remove the other on Saturday. They also intend to examine the tail and landing gear of the plane at the crash site.

The ministry, which inspects all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Korean airlines, plans to require immediate remedial action if any faults are found.

Recall

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at the South Korean airport of Muan , killing 179 passengers. The crash could have been caused by a collision with birds and unfavorable weather conditions.

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mook, has ordered an emergency security audit of the country's entire airline system.