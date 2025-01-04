South Korea decodes the black box of the crashed Boeing

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 77287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156018 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131947 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136956 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176469 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168194 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104643 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114006 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136208 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135561 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 67703 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104415 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106613 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156018 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176469 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195734 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184821 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135561 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144538 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136062 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153123 views
South Korea decodes the black box of the crashed Boeing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26472 views

South Korean investigators are planning to obtain a full transcript of the voice recorder from the crashed Boeing 737-800 Jeju Air. The engines and other parts of the plane, which crashed on December 29, are being examined.

On Saturday, January 4, South Korean investigators expect to collect a full transcript of the voice recorder recovered from the wreckage of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft of Jeju Air, which crashed on December 29. This is stated in a statement by the South Korean Ministry of Transportation, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the ministry, investigators have removed one of the plane's two engines and plan to remove the other on Saturday. They also intend to examine the tail and landing gear of the plane at the crash site.

The ministry, which inspects all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by Korean airlines, plans to require immediate remedial action if any faults are found.

Recall

A Jeju Air Boeing 737-8AS crashed at the South Korean airport of Muan , killing 179 passengers. The crash could have been caused by a collision with birds and unfavorable weather conditions.

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mook, has ordered an emergency security audit of the country's entire airline system. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
boeingBoeing
south-koreaSouth Korea

