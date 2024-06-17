$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15939 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Sources: DIU drones attacked military facilities in three regions of Russia last night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26886 views

Last night, kamikaze drones of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked military facilities in three regions of Russia. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Sources: DIU drones attacked military facilities in three regions of Russia last night

Last night, kamikaze drones of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked military facilities in three regions of Russia. This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

"UAVs attacked facilities in the Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk regions. In particular, one of the UAVs' targets was the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant and a local tractor plant: both enterprises are used by the aggressor for military purposes. In the area of these facilities, local residents heard the sounds of explosions and air defense systems," the source told UNN.

The air threat was also reported by the so-called "governors" of Lipetsk and Voronezh regions.

Also, at about 3 a.m. local time, according to local residents, explosions were heard over the territory of the Voronezh region.

"Information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified," the source added.

Addendum

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimsthat six UAVs were "destroyed" over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation at night.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

