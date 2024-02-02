"Sounds of Ukraine": an immersive concert to be held in Japan on the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101091 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127561 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129088 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170637 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177696 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166986 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148706 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243589 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105910 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100771 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79996 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76677 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 89016 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228849 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240215 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127505 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119854 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120281 views
"Sounds of Ukraine": an immersive concert to be held in Japan on the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89823 views

The concert "The Sound of Ukraine" will be held on February 23 at the Embassy of Canada in Japan to mark the second anniversary of russia's invasion of Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian composer Timur Polyansky and violinist Chie Sawada.

An immersive concert "The Sound of Ukraine: An Immersive Concert" will be held in Tokyo on February 23, the second anniversary of the russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the event's Facebook page.

Details

The event is organized by the Embassies of Canada and Ukraine in Japan. The concert will feature  award-winning Ukrainian composer Tymur Poliansky accompanied by violinist Chie Sawada. This is a one-of-a-kind performance with live musical accompaniment of excerpts from immersive exhibitions by Ukrainian and Ukrainian-Canadian artists.

93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador02.02.24, 11:52 • 47547 views

The musical selection will include jazz and classical improvisations, as well as fragments from world-famous Ukrainian films.

The concert will take place on February 23. Doors open at 18:00; show starts at 18:30. Venue: Oscar Peterson Theater, Embassy of Canada to Japan.  More information is available at link.

Addendum

The exhibition will feature works by Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko, as well as works by Canadian-Ukrainian artists, including Vasyl Kurelek, Leo Moll, Petro Shostak, and Khrystyna Senkiv, from the collections of the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center "Oseredok" in Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), which will be on view as part of an immersive exhibition.

Recall

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky stated that  since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 2,500 Ukrainians have left for Japan. Currently, there are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

CultureEventsOur people abroad

