"Sounds of Ukraine": an immersive concert to be held in Japan on the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion

An immersive concert "The Sound of Ukraine: An Immersive Concert" will be held in Tokyo on February 23, the second anniversary of the russian invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the event's Facebook page.

Details

The event is organized by the Embassies of Canada and Ukraine in Japan. The concert will feature award-winning Ukrainian composer Tymur Poliansky accompanied by violinist Chie Sawada. This is a one-of-a-kind performance with live musical accompaniment of excerpts from immersive exhibitions by Ukrainian and Ukrainian-Canadian artists.

93% of Japanese residents have a negative attitude towards Russia - Ukrainian Ambassador

The musical selection will include jazz and classical improvisations, as well as fragments from world-famous Ukrainian films.

The concert will take place on February 23. Doors open at 18:00; show starts at 18:30. Venue: Oscar Peterson Theater, Embassy of Canada to Japan. More information is available at link.

Addendum

The exhibition will feature works by Ukrainian artist Taras Shevchenko, as well as works by Canadian-Ukrainian artists, including Vasyl Kurelek, Leo Moll, Petro Shostak, and Khrystyna Senkiv, from the collections of the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Center "Oseredok" in Winnipeg (Manitoba, Canada), which will be on view as part of an immersive exhibition.

Recall

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky stated that since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 2,500 Ukrainians have left for Japan. Currently, there are about 2 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the country.