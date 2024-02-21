ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Some houses in Kryvyi Rih left without heat: what is known

Some houses in Kryvyi Rih left without heat: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28970 views

The enemy shelling of Kryvyi Rih's infrastructure has left some homes without heat, but emergency crews are working around the clock to restore heating networks.

Some houses in Kryvyi Rih were left without heat. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, emergency crews are working around the clock, UNN reports.

"Enemy strikes are making themselves felt. Some houses in Kryvyi Rih are without heat.

Emergency crews are working around the clock. They are restoring the networks to return the service to people as soon as possible," Lysak said.

According to him, there are several reasons for the failure.

"The first was the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. There was no water to fill the systems. Therefore, experts were unable to conduct the necessary tests. The second was the power outages that occurred after the aggressor's attacks. They also caused fluctuations in the heating system.

I am keeping the situation under my personal control. Today, on my instructions, the city was visited by a specialized deputy. We had a big meeting on the urgent situation," Lysak added.

The Head of the UOGA noted that "in addition to operational solutions, we focus on long-term solutions. This is a comprehensive program to modernize the heat supply company. We are also looking for an investor for this purpose.

In addition, Lysak assured that the citizens whose apartments were without heating would be recalculated.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

Contact us about advertising