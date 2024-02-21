Some houses in Kryvyi Rih left without heat: what is known

Some houses in Kryvyi Rih were left without heat. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, emergency crews are working around the clock, UNN reports.

"Enemy strikes are making themselves felt. Some houses in Kryvyi Rih are without heat.

Emergency crews are working around the clock. They are restoring the networks to return the service to people as soon as possible," Lysak said.

According to him, there are several reasons for the failure.

"The first was the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. There was no water to fill the systems. Therefore, experts were unable to conduct the necessary tests. The second was the power outages that occurred after the aggressor's attacks. They also caused fluctuations in the heating system.

I am keeping the situation under my personal control. Today, on my instructions, the city was visited by a specialized deputy. We had a big meeting on the urgent situation," Lysak added.

The Head of the UOGA noted that "in addition to operational solutions, we focus on long-term solutions. This is a comprehensive program to modernize the heat supply company. We are also looking for an investor for this purpose.

In addition, Lysak assured that the citizens whose apartments were without heating would be recalculated.