"Solsky's case: StateGeoCadastre comments on land allocation to ATO soldiers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 33118 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 99538 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243254 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172714 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164271 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148143 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221794 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 53066 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 72771 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109626 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45262 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 79514 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221794 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234111 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221139 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 33065 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23336 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28909 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109626 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112376 views
"Solsky's case: StateGeoCadastre comments on land allocation to ATO soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108391 views

The NABU suspects former Minister Mykola Solsky of illegally helping ATO fighters privatize land that allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian Academy of Sciences, despite the Supreme Court's decision that the land was not related to the NAAS.

The NABU suspects former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky of helping the ATO soldiers privatize land that allegedly belonged to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS). However, the Supreme Court has already ruled that this land had nothing to do with the NAAS.  To establish the truth, UNN asked the State Geocadastre for its opinion.

In response to the inquiry, the agency explained that the right to use or own land must always be enshrined in legal documents in accordance with Ukrainian law. The right of ATO/JFO participants to privatize land arose in 2014. They could only apply for free plots. Since then, and until 2022, a total of 180,000 land plots with a total area of almost 263,000 hectares have been allocated to soldiers and their families.

At the same time, Solsky is accused of "appropriating" land for ATO soldiers  only within 2,500 hectares. That is, we are talking about about 10% of the land plots allocated to ATO soldiers in general.

The main and so far rhetorical question that anti-corruption activists have not commented on is why the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, which they support, did not legally and officially register these  lands by 2014.

After all, at the time of 2014, the disputed land was actually free, which allowed the ATO soldiers to exercise the right to privatize it.

The StateGeoCadastre  confirms that according to the Law  "On the State Land Cadastre", the right of ownership or use of land plots that arose before 2004 is considered to be formed regardless of the cadastral number assigned to them.

If information about these land plots is not included in the State Register of Lands, their state registration is carried out on the basis of technical documentation on land management for establishing (restoring) the boundaries of the land plot in kind (on the ground) or a comprehensive plan for the spatial development of the territory of a territorial community, a master plan of a settlement, a detailed plan of the territory at the request of their owners (users of state or municipal land) or a person who has applied for recognition of the inheritance of a deceased person. Other changes to the information about these land plots are made after the state registration of land plots

- the agency said in its response.

In other words, the presence or absence of a cadastral number for a land plot would not have hindered the NAAS if they had registered the land at that time.

"Articles 125 and 126 of the Code stipulate, among other things, that ownership of a land plot arises from the moment of state registration of this right and is formalized in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Real Property Rights and Encumbrances," the StateGeoCadastre said in its response.

Optional

Law enforcement officers are planning to seize land plots of more than a thousand ATO participants in Sumy region, which they legally received as part of free privatization, in the near future. These plans were announced by SAPO prosecutor Anastasia Andronova.

"Those (lands - ed.) that were transferred to the ownership of ATO participants and other persons - we actually had a pre-trial investigation going on, and we decided that it would be more appropriate to do so when we have more complete evidence. In March of this year, we received a number of examinations that were actually attached to the petition materials, which, in our opinion, substantiate the suspicion, and we will soon decide on further measures," said the SAPO representative during a meeting of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Solskyi case.

The said land plots are claimed by state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine "Iskra" and  "Nadiya". Since independence, these SOEs have been reorganized and changed their names several times, and during all this time, the Acts of Permanent Land Use have not been issued, which has been clearly proven by the courts of all instances.

"During the consideration of the case, the courts of previous instances found that there were no state acts for the right to permanent use of land plots both for SE Iskra, SE Nadiia and the companies whose legal successors they are.

In addition, the courts found that the decisions on granting the disputed land plots for permanent use to SE Iskra and SE Nadiya were not made in accordance with the procedure established by the Land Code of Ukraine at the time of filing a lawsuit," the decision of the panel of judges of the Commercial Court of Cassation of the Supreme Court of 5 August 2019 reads.

This situation is most outrageous to the ATO soldiers themselves, most of whom are now at the front, defending the country at the cost of their lives. They claim that the land was legally registered. Currently, they are leased out, and the soldiers receive money for it. In response to threats by NABU and SAPO to seize their land, they answer: "let them come to our front".

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
