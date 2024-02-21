Solskyi discusses transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Romanian counterpart: what is known

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky held another online meeting with Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Florin-Ionuţ Barbu, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector between Ukraine and Romania.

Solsky thanked his colleague for his support in ensuring the uninterrupted transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania to European ports.

The Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates cooperation with Romania and, in particular, assistance in establishing transit routes.

As a reminder, Ukraine has not exported grain to Romania since the summer of 2023, after restrictions were imposed at the EU level. Grain crops are transited through Romania. In particular, in January 2024, 1.1 mln tons were transported, and in the first half of February - 0.6 mln tons of grain.