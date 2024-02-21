Solskyi discusses transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Romanian counterpart: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Solskyi discusses transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Romanian counterpart: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74056 views

The Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine discussed with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania the issues of cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries and thanked his colleague for supporting the uninterrupted transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania to European ports.

Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky held another online meeting with Romania's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Florin-Ionuţ Barbu, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details

According to the ministry, the parties discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector between Ukraine and Romania.

Solsky thanked his colleague for his support in ensuring the uninterrupted transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania to European ports.

"Shame and disgrace": Polish Consul General in Lviv apologizes to Ukraine for farmers' protests on the border21.02.24, 13:23 • 29868 views

The Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates cooperation with Romania and, in particular, assistance in establishing transit routes.

As a reminder, Ukraine has not exported grain to Romania since the summer of 2023, after restrictions were imposed at the EU level. Grain crops are transited through Romania. In particular, in January 2024, 1.1 mln tons were transported, and in the first half of February - 0.6 mln tons of grain.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

