Solar storm hits U.S. and Canadian farmers, causing GPS to malfunction in tractors at height of planting season

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:13 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Solar storm hits U.S. and Canadian farmers, causing GPS to malfunction in tractors at height of planting season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 112290 views

A solar storm caused GPS malfunctions on tractors in the United States and Canada during the peak planting season, forcing farmers to stop work.

In a number of US states, a solar storm prevented farmers from sowing, as the GPS system showed that farmers' tractors were turning over with steering failure. This was reported by UNN with reference to QZ and CBS News.

Details

Last weekend's solar storm caused navigation systems in agricultural machinery to malfunction in the United States. The failure occurred at the height of the sowing season in the Midwest and Canada.

On Saturday, John Deere sent out a text message to customers warning farmers that the accuracy of some tractor systems could be "severely compromised." "Base stations have been sending corrections that have been affected by the geomagnetic storm and have caused drastic changes in the field, and even some names have been drastically changed," the company wrote.

Farmers from South Dakota reported that they had problems with their equipment, and that the GPS system showed that their tractors were flipping over or the steering was not working, according to local media.

Messages posted by farmers on social media suggest that many have had to stop sowing.

Vietnam experiences the longest heat wave in 30 years, hundreds of thousands of fish die in reservoirs in the south of the country03.05.24, 19:40 • 24607 views

Help

The Max Planck Society MPG confirms that solar storms affect the GPS signal, and this is due to stronger ionization of the Earth's surface. This phenomenon means that the Sun ejects large masses of particles into space. This leads to the fact that GPS signals from satellites take longer than usual to reach the receivers of GPS devices, because the signal transmission time from the satellite to the receiver plays an important role in calculating the location, and during solar storms, incorrect calculations can occur.

Image

Context

On Friday, the Earth was hit by the strongest geomagnetic storm in 20 years. Intense solar activity sent bursts of radiation to the Earth, causing fluctuations in the upper atmosphere that led to power outages and disruption of radio and other technologies and infrastructure.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center issued an unusual warning, informing the public of five coronal mass ejections aimed at Earth.

The Sun's radiation began to fall to Earth on Friday and continued until Sunday, causing a colorful aurora to fill the sky in many parts of the world.

Image

In addition to the natural wonder, the geomagnetic storm also affected the operation of broadband and GPS satellites in orbit.

NOAA has classified the solar storm as a G5, or "extreme," the first of its kind since October 2003. The last CME observed on the Sun was associated with sunspot AR3664, which stretches for almost 124,300 miles (200,000 kilometers).

Disasters in Russia: Dust storm with wind gusts of 28 m/s hits Irkutsk30.04.24, 22:25 • 16937 views

Addendum

There can also be a delayed effect on satellites in orbit, as solar plasma heats the atmosphere, increasing atmospheric drag, which knocks satellites out of orbit. In February 2022, a coronal mass ejection caused the loss of 38 commercial satellites, according to NASA.

Recall

A powerful solar storm caused a spectacular northern lights, which were visible across Ukraine, both in the north and south, for the first time in the last 20 years.

Earlier UNN reported: a strong geomagnetic storm on the Sun caused a spectacular display of the Southern Lights (Aurora Australis), which was visible in New Zealand and southern Australia: bright red and green colors lit up the sky before sunrise.  

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising