Snow-covered Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians is experiencing 6-degree frost: photo
Kyiv • UNN
At the top of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky in the Carpathians, a frost of -6°C was observed in the morning. The weather was cloudy with limited visibility and a westerly wind of 10 m/s.
A 6-degree frost was observed on the snow-covered Pip Ivan Chornohirsky mountain in the Carpathians in the morning, UNN reports, citing the Chornohirsky Mountain Search and Rescue Facebook post.
Details
As of 07:45 on October 16, the weather on Mount Pip Ivan was reportedly cloudy with limited visibility. There was a westerly wind of 10 m/s, the air temperature was -6°C.
It is one of the highest peaks of the Ukrainian Carpathians, on the border of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
Rain and frost: weather forecast for today16.10.24, 08:19 • 16985 views