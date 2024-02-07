Smuggled imports from belarus to the UK reached nearly £162 million in 2023

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101028 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127431 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168790 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274612 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177688 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166985 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243518 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105876 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100732 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 79739 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 76404 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 88736 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274612 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243518 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240176 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127431 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103511 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120264 views
Smuggled imports from belarus to the UK reached nearly £162 million in 2023

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41576 views

Despite sanctions on trade with belarus due to its support for russia's invasion of Ukraine, illegal tobacco from Belarus continues to be smuggled into the UK, with over £162 million worth of goods, including tobacco, imported in 2023.

Illegal tobacco from belarus continues to be smuggled into Britain, despite sanctions that restrict most trade with the country because of its support for russia's invasion of Ukraine. This is reported by Inews, according to UNN.

Details

According to official government trade data, in 2023, nearly £162 million worth of goods, including "beverages and tobacco," were smuggled into Britain from belarus.

This happened even under sanctions that prohibit most trade with belarus because of its support for russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Business and Trade, together with the Office for National Statistics, refused to disclose specific data on the share of illicit tobacco in these imports from belarus. However, experts believe that given the restrictions on legal exports of tobacco and alcohol to belarus, a significant portion may represent smuggled tobacco hidden among the official data.

belarus has a long history as a source of illicit or illegal tobacco. The [war in Ukraine] has made it harder for this material to get into Europe and the UK, but it still passes in significant quantities 

- said one trade and customs expert.

Add

According to HM Revenue and Customs, the United Kingdom loses about £2.8 billion annually in  taxes paid by smuggled tobacco.

Belarus and Russia want to unite the lists of "extremists" and "extremist resources"06.02.24, 17:39 • 22225 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

