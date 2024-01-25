Slovakia will not put obstacles in the way - Fico on the allocation of 50 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine

Slovakia agrees and will not put any obstacles in the way of approving 50 billion euros in EU funding for Ukraine. This was stated by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on January 24, UNN reports.

I realize that some of our statements may cause controversy. They want us to approve 50 billion euros for Ukraine over the next four years. Slovakia agrees and will agree. We will not put any obstacles in the way. They want us to take part in the political invitation of Ukraine to the European Union, even though we know that Ukraine's preparation is very, very poor. Okay, we also answered yes to that, and we assume that now there will be accession negotiations, which may take longer, but which must be done - Fico said.

Answering a question about the comment that there is no war in Kyiv, which caused a great deal of resonance, and that "this raises fears from time to time that Slovakia could become a kind of fifth column for Russia in the EU, or at least help Putin in his goals in Ukraine," Fico replied: "I want to assure you, my colleague, that my interests are not centered on Russia, Ukraine, or even the United States. My interests are centered on Slovakia, the citizens of the Slovak Republic and the difficulties that our citizens have in Slovakia.

