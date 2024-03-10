Slovak President criticizes Fico's government for undermining the judiciary and pro-russian stance

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21718 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74828 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52469 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233358 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205653 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224688 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250104 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155976 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24704 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74828 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233358 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205653 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14504 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23123 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23478 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47974 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55523 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Slovak President criticizes Fico's government for undermining the judiciary and pro-russian stance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 85871 views

Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for his attempts to weaken the judicial system, cooperate with russia, and undermine support for Ukraine in the russian-Ukrainian war.

Slovak President criticizes Fico's government for undermining the judiciary and pro-russian stance

Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for his attempts to weaken the judicial system and his willingness to engage in contacts with Russia. She said this in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Details

According to Chaputova, Fico is testing the limits of democracy with judicial reform and attacks on the Constitutional Court. She also compared him to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.

Slovakia is often compared to Hungary today, and it seems clear that Fico's government draws some inspiration from Hungary

- the President said.

Recall

Last fall, Robert Fico's Kurs - Social Democracy party won the Slovak parliamentary elections. Fico promised to end free military support for Ukraine and to block Ukraine's membership in NATO. In addition, he called the war a "frozen conflict" that allegedly cannot be resolved by military support for Ukraine. This month, Fico said that "the Western strategy of using the war in Ukraine to weaken R=russia economically, militarily and politically is not working.

Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia07.03.24, 14:59 • 27899 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14