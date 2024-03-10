Slovak President criticizes Fico's government for undermining the judiciary and pro-russian stance

Slovakian President Zuzana Chaputova criticized Prime Minister Robert Fico for his attempts to weaken the judicial system and his willingness to engage in contacts with Russia. She said this in an interview with the Financial Times, UNN reports.

According to Chaputova, Fico is testing the limits of democracy with judicial reform and attacks on the Constitutional Court. She also compared him to his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban.

Slovakia is often compared to Hungary today, and it seems clear that Fico's government draws some inspiration from Hungary - the President said.

Last fall, Robert Fico's Kurs - Social Democracy party won the Slovak parliamentary elections. Fico promised to end free military support for Ukraine and to block Ukraine's membership in NATO. In addition, he called the war a "frozen conflict" that allegedly cannot be resolved by military support for Ukraine. This month, Fico said that "the Western strategy of using the war in Ukraine to weaken R=russia economically, militarily and politically is not working.

