SKYNEX anti-aircraft system, ammunition for SAMs and tanks: Germany hands over new military aid package to Ukraine

Germany has handed over a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, including another SKYNEX , ammunition and trucks. This is evidenced by the list published on the official German government website, UNN reports.

Details

According to the updated list, the new military aid package includes:

- Ammunition for the Leorard 2A6;

- 10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

- Missiles for the "IRIS-T SLM" system;

- 1 "SKYNEX" with ammunition;

- 2 TRML-4D RADARS;

- 9080 rounds of 155 mm ammunition;

- 2 WISENT demining tanks;

- 1 Biber bridge-building tank;

- 3350 combat helmets;

- 30 drone detection systems;

- 10 GO1 ground surveillance radars;

- 10 Zetros trucks;

- 3 8x8 HX81 tractors and a semi-trailer;

- 34 other vehicles;

- 305 MK 556 assault rifles;

- 0.75 million rounds of ammunition;

- 1152 winter camouflage nets;

Addendum

Recently, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, said that Ukraine could repel several more Russian air strikes with its current stocks of ammunition.

He also acknowledged that further replenishment of these stocks is needed through assistance from Western countries.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine is prioritizing the purchase of additional air defense systems and missiles amid ongoing Russian attacks.