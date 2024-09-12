Six UN staff killed in Israeli attack in Nusairat

Six of the at least 18 people killed in the Israeli attack on Nusairat worked for UNRWA, the UN organization says. The damaged school building was probably converted into temporary housing for internally displaced persons. This is reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

The Palestinian refugee organization says this is the deadliest attack on its staff during the war, Reuters reports.

The Israeli Defense Forces claim that their aircraft carried out a precision strike against Hamas terrorists who had set up a command center in the school building.

