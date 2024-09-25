Six people wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

Six people were injured and private houses were destroyed as a result of a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

In Komunarskyi district of the city, private houses were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.

Six people were injured, two of them in hospital. Four of the injured refused hospitalization.

Recall

On September 24 , as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia, 1 person was killed and 6 wounded, including two teenagers. The occupiers launched 321 attacks on 10 settlements in the region, using missiles, aircraft, UAVs, and artillery.