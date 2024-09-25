Six people wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, six people were wounded and two hospitalized. In Komunarsky district, private houses were destroyed, and four of the injured refused hospitalization.
Six people were injured and private houses were destroyed as a result of a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
In Komunarskyi district of the city, private houses were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack.
Six people were injured, two of them in hospital. Four of the injured refused hospitalization.
Recall
On September 24 , as a result of Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia, 1 person was killed and 6 wounded, including two teenagers. The occupiers launched 321 attacks on 10 settlements in the region, using missiles, aircraft, UAVs, and artillery.