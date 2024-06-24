Situation in the energy system: from 19:00 to 23:00, the volume of restrictions will be large, it is planned to import electricity from 5 countries

Today, on June 24, hourly blackout schedules in Ukraine are valid all day. From 19: 00 to 23: 00, the volume of restrictions will be higher. bad weather de-energized 97 settlements in three regions. This was reported on Monday in Ukrenergo, reports UNN.

Consumption limit

Today, on June 24, consumption restriction measures are in effect throughout the day. From 19: 00, the volume of restrictions will be higher. The reason is the difficult situation in the energy system after massive attacks by Russians on energy facilities - reported in Ukrenergo.

The ministry said that yesterday, June 23, the volume of restrictions was increased – instead of 19:00, hourly shutdown schedules began to operate from 11:00. The reason is the limited possibility of using water resources for electricity generation.

Import and export

During the day , imports are expected from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. With a total volume of 26,710 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,561 MW in individual hours.

Export does not occur and is not expected.

Network Status

As told in the company, yesterday, during the alarm, in the Kharkiv region, equipment was turned off at one of the facilities of Ukrenergo. The reason is the disconnection of the regional power line during the shelling. Industrial and domestic consumers in Kharkiv were de-energized. After the alarm went off, the power supply to all consumers was restored.

This morning, some of the equipment was turned off at one of Ukrenergo's power facilities in the western region for technical reasons. 35,818 household consumers in the Khmelnitsky region were de-energized. After 50 minutes, power supply was restored in full, Ukrenergo assured.

Due to weather conditions, 97 settlements in the Lviv, Poltava, and Sumy regions were de-energized in the morning.

For other reasons, 496 localities are without power supply.

Due to the fighting: there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

For technical reasons: there is a power outage in the Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv regions.

