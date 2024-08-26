ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127160 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163050 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145467 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112657 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Situation in Lutsk: no one was killed when a “Shahed” hit an apartment building

Situation in Lutsk: no one was killed when a “Shahed” hit an apartment building

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21270 views

A drone attack in Lutsk damaged an apartment building. There were no casualties, but there are injuries. Experts are working at the scene to assess the condition of the building and provide assistance to residents.

No one was killed, but there were some injuries after the Shahed hit an apartment building in Lutsk. A tent has been set up at the scene to help the residents, and experts are assessing the condition of the damaged building.

This was announced by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Some people from that building managed to get to a shelter. Fortunately, no one was killed, but there were injuries as a result of the “Shahed” shells hitting this apartment building

- says Polishchuk.

According to him, there is a tent where you can eat, charge your phone and write special appeals. 

Currently, specialists with the appropriate construction equipment are working together to examine the condition of the house. It is clear that it is impossible to stay in the houses where the roof and walls are damaged. As for the other apartments, we will provide information later, after the expert conclusions

- added Polishchuk.

He says that this is the first time a similar situation has occurred in Lutsk.  To recap, Russian troops attacked Lutsk with missiles and drones, damaging residential buildings and critical infrastructure

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

