Situation in Lutsk: no one was killed when a “Shahed” hit an apartment building

No one was killed, but there were some injuries after the Shahed hit an apartment building in Lutsk. A tent has been set up at the scene to help the residents, and experts are assessing the condition of the damaged building.

This was announced by Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

Some people from that building managed to get to a shelter. Fortunately, no one was killed, but there were injuries as a result of the “Shahed” shells hitting this apartment building - says Polishchuk.

According to him, there is a tent where you can eat, charge your phone and write special appeals.

Currently, specialists with the appropriate construction equipment are working together to examine the condition of the house. It is clear that it is impossible to stay in the houses where the roof and walls are damaged. As for the other apartments, we will provide information later, after the expert conclusions - added Polishchuk.

He says that this is the first time a similar situation has occurred in Lutsk. To recap, Russian troops attacked Lutsk with missiles and drones, damaging residential buildings and critical infrastructure