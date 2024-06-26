ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Situation in Luhansk region: problems with the provision of public services are accumulating in occupied cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17172 views

In temporarily occupied Starobilsk, people were taken to community service to collect accumulated garbage due to problems with public utilities, and in Lisichansk, the invaders replaced the russian curator to solve problems related to the restoration of public services.

Situation in Luhansk region: problems with the provision of public services are accumulating in occupied cities

The invaders replaced the russian curator of Lisichansk due to unresolved problems in the city, and in Starobilsk they organized public works to collect accumulated garbage. About it UNN writes with reference to the Luhansk regional state (military) administration.

Details

The regional administration said that in starobilsk, which was captured in the spring of 2022, during this time there was an acute problem with garbage collection.

The corresponding utilities are created on paper, who is supposed to receive a salary, but household garbage accumulates in the middle of the streets. The stench caused by the June heat once again reminded local collaborators of their inaction. Those, in turn, organized another Subbotnik and reported to Luhansk on the conduct of demonstration Public Works. In fact, the problem remains unresolved

- the message says.

It is also reported that the russians sent a new curator to occupied Lisichansk, who gets acquainted with the volume of tasks for restoration that have not been completed since 2022. In particular, the lack of centralized heating, turned off mobile communications and the internet, significant problems with water supply and the provision of other utilities.

Add

LRMA also reported that residents of Luhansk villages located near the line of contact are provided with timely pensions. The Krasnorechensk military administration helps them get to the nearest open branch of Ukrposhta in the Donetsk region and takes them home.

Yesterday, the corresponding payments were made to six residents of Nevsky, Novolyubovka and Makeyevka

- informed the head of lrma Artem Lysogor.

He recalled that these and other frontline settlements in the region are under daily shelling by russians. Artillery and mortar attacks were carried out on Kuzemovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky, and Stelmakhovka. On Nevsky-also from aviation and rocket artillery.

Enemy ground activity was concentrated near Stelmakhovka, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky, Belogorovka and Serebryansky forest.

Only in the Limansky direction during the day, the enemy lost 92 people killed and wounded, as well as five units of weapons and military equipment.

In the Seversky direction, the occupiers ' losses amounted to 84 people. In addition, an infantry fighting vehicle and a car were destroyed, two dugouts with personnel were hit.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

